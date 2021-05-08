Analysts Expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.11. Ribbon Communications reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.52. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Ribbon Communications had a negative return on equity of 34.72% and a negative net margin of 24.39%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RBBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ribbon Communications from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN opened at $6.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $11.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, EVP Sam Bucci sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $66,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,972.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBBN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after acquiring an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,259,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $329,703,000 after acquiring an additional 310,108 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $916,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 650,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 113,594 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

