Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Federal Signal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

FSS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Federal Signal stock opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. Federal Signal has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.11%.

In other Federal Signal news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 112,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total value of $4,305,138.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

