Analysts Issue Forecasts for Vocera Communications, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VCRA)

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Vocera Communications in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Vocera Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VCRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

Shares of VCRA opened at $36.00 on Thursday. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $181,600.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,252,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,102,000 after buying an additional 451,916 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 799.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 46,119 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.