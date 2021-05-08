Analysts Offer Predictions for Boralex Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.09. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Boralex to C$52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.00.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$36.09 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$26.75 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.70 billion and a PE ratio of 65.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.29.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$194.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, Director Yves Rheault sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.50, for a total transaction of C$57,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$69,865.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

