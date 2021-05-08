Analysts Offer Predictions for Vector Group Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vector Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vector Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get Vector Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.66. Vector Group has a 12-month low of $8.31 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,429,777.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $3,370,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Vector Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Vector Group by 474.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 114,781 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Vector Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Vector Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc increased its position in Vector Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 319,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 18,157 shares during the last quarter. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.