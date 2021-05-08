Analysts Offer Predictions for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSTO. B. Riley increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Vista Outdoor has a 12-month low of $6.52 and a 12-month high of $38.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 15,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $523,832.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,006.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

