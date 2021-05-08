Analysts Set Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) PT at $13.90

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Accel Entertainment from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Accel Entertainment in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

ACEL traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 280,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,447. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76. Accel Entertainment has a one year low of $7.14 and a one year high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $74.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total transaction of $92,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,991.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $286,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,397 shares of company stock worth $2,680,053. 19.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 335.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 662,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 267,080 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Accel Entertainment

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

