Analysts Set Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) PT at $56.20

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.20.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NYSE:BIP traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.52. 356,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,014. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $37.41 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.22 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.45.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 28,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.