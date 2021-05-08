Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Target Price at C$14.18

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.18.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of CHP.UN traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$14.25. The stock had a trading volume of 444,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 83.33. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 1-year low of C$11.60 and a 1-year high of C$14.41.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

