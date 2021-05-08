Analysts Set Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT at C$14.69

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIR.UN shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

TSE DIR.UN opened at C$14.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a fifty-two week low of C$8.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

