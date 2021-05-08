Analysts Set Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Price Target at $5.65

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.31.

ENBL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

ENBL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,654,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,039. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.36 and a beta of 2.66. Enable Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.79 million. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,350,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,936,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,347,000 after buying an additional 694,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering and processing services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Anadarko and Williston basins for its producer customers.

