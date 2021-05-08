Analysts Set Expectations for First Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FBNC)

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

First Bancorp stock opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.26 and a 52 week high of $48.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.81%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $300,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in First Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

