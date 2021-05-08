Analysts Set Expectations for Kforce Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kforce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Kforce’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of KFRC stock opened at $60.17 on Thursday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.67.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The business had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Kforce by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kforce by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after buying an additional 70,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Kforce by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $209,632.50. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $94,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,840 shares of company stock worth $9,493,145. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.