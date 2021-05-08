Analysts Set Expectations for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) – William Blair raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for OneSpaWorld in a report released on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). William Blair also issued estimates for OneSpaWorld’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 98.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $3.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OSW. TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of OSW opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.49. OneSpaWorld has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $894.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSW. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $5,026,000. Bank of The West acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $10,140,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

