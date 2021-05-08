Analysts Set Expectations for SmileDirectClub, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDC)

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for SmileDirectClub’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

SDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SmileDirectClub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.90.

NASDAQ:SDC opened at $8.38 on Thursday. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $16.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.82.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $184.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDC. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 110.0% during the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in SmileDirectClub by 27.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SmileDirectClub by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SmileDirectClub by 376.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

