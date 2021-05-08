Analysts Set JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Price Target at $16.00

Shares of JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCDXF shares. UBS Group lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JCDecaux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday.

OTCMKTS JCDXF opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $27.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $22.38.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

