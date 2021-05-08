Analysts Set Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Target Price at $43.63

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

MODN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of MODN traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.09. 296,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,222. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Model N has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.90 and a beta of 0.95.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,823 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $452,293.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,137 shares in the company, valued at $20,942,515.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $201,601.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,087,766.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,816 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,160 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Model N by 135.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,888 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,133,031 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,671 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Model N by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 216,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after acquiring an additional 84,379 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Model N by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 59,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,119,000 after buying an additional 37,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

