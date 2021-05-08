Analysts Set Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Price Target at GBX 1,908.57

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,908.57 ($24.94).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mondi to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.39) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON MNDI opened at GBX 1,964 ($25.66) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.87. Mondi has a one year low of GBX 1,249 ($16.32) and a one year high of GBX 2,017.43 ($26.36). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,922.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,782.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a €0.41 ($0.48) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. Mondi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Andrew King sold 6,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,789 ($23.37), for a total value of £109,808.82 ($143,465.93). Also, insider Mike Powell bought 5,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,790 ($23.39) per share, with a total value of £99,273.40 ($129,701.33).

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

