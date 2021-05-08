Analysts Set Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Target Price at $17.40

Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUVB. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvation Bio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:NUVB remained flat at $$10.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,706. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Oleg Nodelman purchased 133,000 shares of Nuvation Bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $1,262,170.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio during the first quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $135,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $512,000.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

