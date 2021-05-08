Analyzing Invacare (NYSE:IVC) & Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT)

Advanced Biomedical Technologies (OTCMKTS:ABMT) and Invacare (NYSE:IVC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Invacare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Biomedical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Invacare 0 0 1 0 3.00

Invacare has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.92%. Given Invacare’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Invacare is more favorable than Advanced Biomedical Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Biomedical Technologies N/A N/A -275.64% Invacare -4.87% -8.76% -3.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advanced Biomedical Technologies and Invacare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Biomedical Technologies $10,000.00 828.66 -$950,000.00 N/A N/A Invacare $927.96 million 0.30 -$53.33 million ($1.06) -7.60

Advanced Biomedical Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Invacare.

Summary

Invacare beats Advanced Biomedical Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advanced Biomedical Technologies Company Profile

Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets biomaterial internal fixation devices. It offers polymer osteosynthesis devices, such as surgical screws, binding wires, rods, and related medical devices for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, sports-related medical treatment, cartilage repair, and related treatments, as well as for reconstructive dental procedures. The company was formerly known as Geostar Mineral Corporation and changed its name to Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. in March 2009. Advanced Biomedical Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

