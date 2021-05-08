Analyzing Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) & Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP)

Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) and Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seadrill and Oasis Midstream Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seadrill $1.39 billion 0.02 -$1.22 billion N/A N/A Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.93 $122.12 million $3.41 6.86

Oasis Midstream Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seadrill.

Profitability

This table compares Seadrill and Oasis Midstream Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seadrill -181.00% -97.47% -11.01% Oasis Midstream Partners 1.68% 16.69% 7.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seadrill and Oasis Midstream Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seadrill 0 0 0 0 N/A Oasis Midstream Partners 0 3 0 0 2.00

Oasis Midstream Partners has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential downside of 41.57%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Seadrill.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Seadrill shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Seadrill has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.87, indicating that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Seadrill on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments. It offers management services to third parties and related parties. The company operates a fleet of 34 drilling units, including 7 drill ships, 12 semi-submersible rigs, and 15 jack-up rigs. It serves oil super-majors, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. Seadrill Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. On February 10, 2021, Seadrill Limited, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

