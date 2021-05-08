Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Anglo Pacific Group stock opened at $1.96 on Tuesday. Anglo Pacific Group has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $1.68.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties and streams by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, cobalt, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

