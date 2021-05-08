Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been assigned a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABI. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €64.38 ($75.75).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a fifty-two week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.