Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €67.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €67.00 ($78.82) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABI has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.10 ($84.82) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €64.38 ($75.75).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 1-year high of €110.10 ($129.53).

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

