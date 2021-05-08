Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.41 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of BUD traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.59. 1,309,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,540,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $37.93 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BUD. Societe Generale cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

