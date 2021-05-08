Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,260 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BUD stock opened at $74.59 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $37.93 and a one year high of $75.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a PE ratio of -201.59, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, February 26th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

