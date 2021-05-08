Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

NASDAQ ANIK opened at $41.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $603.13 million, a PE ratio of -89.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 6.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day moving average is $38.49. Anika Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $10,437,000. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 731,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,085,000 after acquiring an additional 129,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 382.2% during the fourth quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 102,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,648,000 after acquiring an additional 81,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 206,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 66,236 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

