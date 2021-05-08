ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) to Issue $3.35 Dividend

ANTA Sports Products Limited (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 3.3492 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th.

Shares of ANPDY stock opened at $473.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $428.14 and a 200 day moving average of $393.68. ANTA Sports Products has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $485.60.

Get ANTA Sports Products alerts:

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ANTA Sports Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANTA Sports Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.