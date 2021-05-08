Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Antares Pharma, Inc. develops, commercializes and markets novel delivery solutions, including needle-free and mini-needle injector systems, gel technologies and transdermal products, which improve both the efficiency of drug therapies and the quality of life for patients. The Company currently distributes its needle-free injector systems for the delivery of insulin and growth hormone in over 20 countries and an estradiol transdermal patch for hormone replacement therapy. “

NASDAQ ATRS opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.50 million, a PE ratio of 63.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.87.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 7,278 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $34,570.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,328,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,061,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 491,960 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $2,459,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,563,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 693,133 shares of company stock worth $3,398,068. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,075,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,629,000 after purchasing an additional 249,427 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $13,890,000. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $6,863,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Antares Pharma by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address unmet needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercialize novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

