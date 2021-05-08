Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.50 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream’s operations are under pressure as the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the global energy demand, resulting in a dent in drilling activities. Moreover, its massive debt burden and low cash position reflect balance sheet weakness, which can affect its financial flexibility. Its long-term debt to capitalization of 56.8% is much higher than the industry average of 48.9%. Notably, it reported weak first-quarter earnings due to a decrease in fresh water delivery volumes. Even though the firm recorded positive free cash flow (after dividends) in the first quarter, the second and third quarters are expected to witness a “bit of a negative.” Also, its move of slashing dividend payments had caught some investors by surprise. Given these headwinds, Antero Midstream is perceived as a risky bet that investors should exit.”

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AM. Raymond James cut shares of Antero Midstream from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7.17.

Shares of AM opened at $9.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.69.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $243.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.51 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Antero Midstream by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,270,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after acquiring an additional 481,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,278,000. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,323,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,010,000 after purchasing an additional 38,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,842,000 after purchasing an additional 498,196 shares in the last quarter. 52.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Antero Midstream (AM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.