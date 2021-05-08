Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANTM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $866,682,000. Newport Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,366,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,237,000 after buying an additional 541,603 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after buying an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth $99,698,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANTM stock opened at $396.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $397.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.54.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.25%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ANTM. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.62.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

