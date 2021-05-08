Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $55.94

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $55.94 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.21.

APEMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Aperam from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.14.

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aperam S.A. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $2.5166 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Aperam Company Profile (OTCMKTS:APEMY)

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

