apM Coin Price Tops $0.0357 on Major Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0357 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. apM Coin has a market capitalization of $12.90 million and approximately $332,464.00 worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00082351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00064354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.85 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $459.57 or 0.00781923 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,601.23 or 0.09530108 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00045029 BTC.

apM Coin Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. It was first traded on April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. apM Coin’s official website is apm-coin.com. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin. apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as apM Coin directly using US dollars.

