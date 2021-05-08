Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:AFT)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th.

AFT opened at $15.41 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.34.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.