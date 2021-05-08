AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AppFolio, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions for property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a solution for the property managers including activities of posting and tracking tenant vacancies, handling the entire leasing process electronically, administering maintenance and repairs with their vendor networks, managing accounting and reporting to property owners. MyCase solution for practitioners and small law firms, providing time tracking, billing and payments, client communication, coordination with other lawyers and support staff, legal document management and assembly and general office administration services. Value+ services include Websites and electronic payment services. AppFolio, Inc. is headquartered Goleta, California. “

Get AppFolio alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APPF. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an underweight rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.50.

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $113.68 and a 1 year high of $186.59.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $72.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.96 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 95.27% and a net margin of 53.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AppFolio will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,555,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total value of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,630. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AppFolio by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in AppFolio by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AppFolio by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,493,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AppFolio (APPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.