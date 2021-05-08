Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.260–0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $77 million-$78 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.05 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.680–0.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Appian has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock traded down $10.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.27. 2,969,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,100,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.49 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.38. Appian has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. Appian’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Appian will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold a total of 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last ninety days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.