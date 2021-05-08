Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Insider Christopher Macey Sells 2,000 Shares

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,764.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.95 and a one year high of $104.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 212.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.36. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.83.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.