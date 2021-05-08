Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of AAOI stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $7.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,067,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. The company has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

