Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.210–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.39 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,831. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 11.67% and a negative net margin of 34.83%. On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

