Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.210–0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.39 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Applied Optoelectronics stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. 1,067,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,831. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.57.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

