APYSwap (APYS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.18 Million

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 8th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $17.26 million and approximately $3.18 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.28 or 0.00003881 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00066952 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.36 or 0.00253719 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 449.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003761 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.20 or 0.01146977 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00031071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $438.58 or 0.00745028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,773.11 or 0.99838656 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,556,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap.

Buying and Selling APYSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

