AR Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,669 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of A. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on A shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.03.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $1,187,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,795,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425.

Shares of A opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.72 and a 12-month high of $137.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

