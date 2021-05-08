AR Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

AR Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 137.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the quarter. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 1,345.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

NYSE:BTI opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.67%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.