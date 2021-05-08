Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 1,520 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.4% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth about $3,154,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $295.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.00.

APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.