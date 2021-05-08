Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Cuts Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 10,326,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,481,786,000 after buying an additional 1,019,219 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,590,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after buying an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKI opened at $140.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

