Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $4.93 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAST opened at $53.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $48.40. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $37.72 and a 52-week high of $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

