Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Has $826,000 Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lessened its stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,269 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in Stericycle by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Stericycle from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $76.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.94. Stericycle, Inc. has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.