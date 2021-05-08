Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $145.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $201.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

