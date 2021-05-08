Archetype Wealth Partners Buys New Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Archetype Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

