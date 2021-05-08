Archetype Wealth Partners Decreases Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Archetype Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.42 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $45.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.24.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

